Florist returns with new store after closing previous shop last year

Will Simmons outside his new Bloom Bank florists

Will Simmons, who used to run Blooms of Bridgnorth, said he "missed floristry too much" after his former shop closed last year.

The 24-year-old former Bridgnorth Endowed School pupil has now returned, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"I ran Blooms of Bridgnorth for four years, but I decided to close it early in spring last year as I wanted a break and felt like trying something else," he said.

"I had been running my own florist shop since I was 19 and before that I was working in London at McQueens, which provides flowers for all the top hotels such as Claridges, but after I closed Blooms I missed the floristry too much."

His new shop, which opened on February 1, came about after Will, who trained in floristry at Rodbaston College, leased part of Platform 10's Bank Street cafe.

"The shop is really nice and we are are in a good position on the corner," he said. "We provide all the usual services at the Bloom Bank with flowers for all occasions, weddings and will be running workshops.