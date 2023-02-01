Notification Settings

Chance to meet Shropshire Council leader in Bridgnorth

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

Councillor Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, is to host one of her Meet the Leader events in Bridgnorth later this month.

Councillor Lezley Picton at a previous meet the leader event
Councillor Lezley Picton at a previous meet the leader event

Councillor Picton will be at Bridgnorth Town Council’s Castle Hall in West Castle Street on Thursday February 16 from 10am until 12pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the event in Bridgnorth and sit down with the councillor to share their ideas to help make Shropshire an even better place.

Councillor Picton said: “I can’t wait to hear about the things that really matter to you.

“If you can, please make sure that you come along to meet me. In return, I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate.

“I look forward to seeing you there.”

Slots during the Meet the Leader event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Councillor Picton’s visit to Bridgnorth follows a series of Meet the Leader events which have so far taken place in Ludlow, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Bishop’s Castle and Church Stretton.

There is also another one planned for Wem in March 2023.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

