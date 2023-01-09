Stolen quad bike recovered using tracker device

Police said the bike had been found in a van

PCSO Mal Goddard said that the bike was taken from a farm off the B4368 in the Aston Eyre area, near Morville.

He said that the incident had reported on Thursday, January 5.

The burglary, from an outbuilding, also saw two chainsaws and a strimmer/blower multi-tool taken.

However, the quad bike has since been recovered.

PCSO Goddard said: "Significantly, the tracker on the quad bike was activated and following liaison with the tracker company and West Midlands Police the quad bike was recovered. A Ford Transit van in which the quad bike was found was also seized by police.

"The West Mercia Police Rural and Business Crime Officer has been in touch with the victim to ensure they are given suitable crime prevention advice.

"This report shows the value of having a tracker fitted to expensive items."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00065_I_05012023.