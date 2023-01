West Mercia Police officers are currently at the scene of a crash on the B4176 near Sutton Maddock.

The road has been closed from Sutton Maddock down to Chesterton, near Bridgnorth, and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Police officers have urged drivers to find an alternative route if travelling that way.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.