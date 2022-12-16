Notification Settings

Parking on the agenda at town council meeting

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

The December meeting of Bridgnorth Town Council will be held on Tuesday (20).

Bridgnorth town council

The meeting will be held in the annexe of College House in the town centre at 7.15pm.

Items on the agenda include the draft budget for the council for the year 2022/2023.

Controversial plans for parking in Bridgnorth, put forward by Shropshire Council are also on the agenda as part of the unitary council's consultation. Members are being asked to discuss and put forward a corporate response to the document out to public consultation.

Councillors will also discussion applications for grants for the Hadyn Festival and Bridgnorth Community Garden.

There is also a request from the Arts Trail Working Group to retain three of the arts trail statues in the town.

At the end of the open meeting the council will go into private session to discuss The Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, various contracts and staffing issues.

