Bridgnorth town council

The meeting will be held in the annexe of College House in the town centre at 7.15pm.

Items on the agenda include the draft budget for the council for the year 2022/2023.

Controversial plans for parking in Bridgnorth, put forward by Shropshire Council are also on the agenda as part of the unitary council's consultation. Members are being asked to discuss and put forward a corporate response to the document out to public consultation.

Councillors will also discussion applications for grants for the Hadyn Festival and Bridgnorth Community Garden.

There is also a request from the Arts Trail Working Group to retain three of the arts trail statues in the town.