MP welcomes cold weather payments triggered in south Shropshire

Snow pics in Ludlow. Gritters..

Cold Weather Payments are made when average temperature at a nearby weather station are recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below for seven consecutive days.

An alert was triggered across South Shropshire on December 6 for the period up to December 12 (Monday).

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne said: "It is welcome news that eligible households in South Shropshire will receive additional support during this cold spell.”

£25 will now be paid to eligible residents within Ludlow constituency living in many postcode districts covering South Shropshire, namely: DY12, DY14, DY7, LD7, SY5, SY6, SY7, SY8, SY9, SY15, TF7, TF8, TF11, TF12, TF13, WV5, WV6, WV7, WV15, WV16.