Fire crews scrambled to gas leak in Shropshire overnight

One crew was sent from Telford Central fire station to Albion Street, in St George's, Telford at 10.34pm on Sunday to reports of a gas leak.

When they arrived they found a small leak from a gas fire regulator. But they did not need to take any action because the occupier had isolated gas and ventilated the property before they arrived. By 10.46pm the fire service declared its stop message.

Fire crews received a call reporting a chimney fire in the Ludlow area at 8.33pm on Sunday. When one emergency crew arrived at Hopton Cangeford they removed a wood burning stove and small section of liner. Chimney rods were also in use as they put out the fire.

The crew used a thermal imaging camera to check for remaining hot spots before declaring the incident stopped at 10.48pm.

Earlier in the evening a fire engine from Bridgnorth was sent to Lavington Court, at Underhill Street in the town to respond to an automatic fire alarm at 9.44pm.

They found that the incident was a false alarm caused by fumes from cooking and they sent their incident stop message at 10.01pm.

Crews were also scrambled from Baschurch and Oswestry to Orchard Drive, in West Felton, near Oswestry, at 4.32am on Monday by an automatic fire alarm. When they arrived they found it was a false alarm and the incident stopped at 5.21am.

There was also a false alarm at Jackfield Tile Museum, in the Ironbridge Gorge when an automatic fire alarm went off at 8.41pm on Sunday.