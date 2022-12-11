Two luxury apartments are up for grabs in a 19th century mill in Bridgnorth

Fort Pendlestone, Bridgnorth. Photo: Mr and Mrs Clarke/ Tish Baden-Sidhu

Fort Pendlestone is a Grade II listed red sandstone former textile mill beside the river Severn near Bridgnorth.

It was built in 1845 in the same cast iron and masonry style of mill buildings pioneered by the iconic Flax Mill just down the river in Shrewsbury.

Between 2008 and 2014 the former mill was converted into 14 luxury apartments, and now number eight and 13 are up for grabs.

Surrounded by impressive views of the River Severn and steeped in nearly 800 years of history, both properties are on sale with estate agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

At £400k, the penthouse, number eight, boasts two living spaces, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a spiral staircase (in a turret no less!) leading up to the second floor with 360 degree views of the manicured grounds, river, and surrounding countryside.

Number 13, is an equally stunning - and marginally cheaper at £345k - three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with a modern and airy open plan layout.

Set in one and a half acres of communal grounds, both new owners will have fishing and boating rights on the Severn included.