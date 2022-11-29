Full list of this week's major road closures in Shropshire

But drivers in and around Shropshire will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause relatively minor delays.
The latest expected roadworks list from National Highways shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week.
A further two closures will begin over the next seven days.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in the below list.
Road Closures
A5, from 9pm November 8 2022 to midnight, February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Emstrey Island, multiway signals and lane closure for electrical works.
M54, from 9pm December 2 2022 to 6am January 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions jct one to jct 4, mobile lane closure for training on behalf of Amberon traffic Management.
A5, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Preston island to M54 jct 7, lane closures for barrier repairs.