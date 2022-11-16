Highley Medical Centre. Photo: Google

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, has reassured local patients and residents that is it urgently looking at all options to keep GP services in the village near Bridgnorth.

It says work is already underway to prioritise access to General Practice services for local patients and residents, after formal notification was given to end the GP contract on Tuesday.

The body, which commissions and designs GP services across the county, says is it now reviewing options to prioritise access to services for those affected.

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships and Place at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I would like to reassure our patients and residents of Highley that extensive work is underway to find a timely and sustainable solution to this situation.

“Our work will prioritise access to General Practice services for those people affected by this announcement and try to secure an option which remains in Highley. We will be working closely with the practice, and our partners, to consider all options so we can navigate this situation as best we can.

“Under the terms of the GP contract, Highley Medical Centre is required to provide at least three months’ notice, however they will be extending the notice period to the 31 March 2023, giving us more time to find a resolution.

“We will be sharing regular updates as work progresses to provide as much reassurance as possible at this time.”