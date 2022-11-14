Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Bridgnorth Police

Firefighters helped one person from the van but said they had not been trapped.

Heavy traffic was been reported on the A458 outside Bridgnorth on Monday afternoon, with local police saying they have closed the lane going down the bank.

But the lane going up the bank remains open, said the AA Traffic News website.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "We are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A458 outside Bridgnorth.

"We have closed the lane going down the bank. Please seek alternative routes. You can still come up the bank but please take care."

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson saiad: "At 12:21 on Monday, 14 November, 2022, SFRS fire control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"This incident was a van on its side, one person helped by crews from van and was not trapped."

The AA Traffic News website said: "Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash on A458 Westbound from A442 Kidderminster Road (Schrobenhausen Island) to B4364 Ludlow Road. Police have closed the lane going down the bank. The lane going up the bank remains open."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.