NHS chiefs in Shropshire welcome flu drug rule change

Certain flu medicines could only be prescribed when an annual letter of confirmation from the Chief Medical Officer was received, which can lead to delays in treatment.

The Government has removed that restriction to coincide with the start of the annual flu jab season.

Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, welcomed the move as a “welcome step” which could reduce the number of patients who have to go to hospital or put pressure on community services.

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board. Picture: NHS STW

“This move is a welcome step to support both patients and NHS services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“These antiviral medicines are recommended for treatment of those at highest risk of serious consequences of flu infection, following a confirmatory test for flu, with the aim of reducing the severity and length of their illness.

“They are also recommended to prevent disease in specific settings such as care homes where confirmed cases of flu have occurred.”

Dr Clarson added that the majority of flu cases are seen in winter.

She said: “Whilst the majority of these cases are seen in the winter season, we do also see flu outbreaks outside of that peak season and allowing year-round access to antiviral medicines could help prevent severe cases and reduce pressure on hospitals and community services throughout the year.

“By enabling timely access to treatments, we can better manage flu outbreaks and protect our communities.”

The Government says the rule change in prescribing regulations will allow doctors and pharmacists to better respond to flu outbreaks, and that it will ease winter pressures by allowing outbreaks to be contained.

The move coincides with the NHS launching this year’s flu vaccine programme this week.

The autumn rollout kicks off with flu vaccines for millions of children and pregnant women.

Stephen Kinnock, health minister, said: “Flu can strike all year round, so it doesn’t make sense to restrict doctors and pharmacists from taking action to protect the most vulnerable in their communities.

“That’s why, as well as starting the flu vaccination programme today, we are also removing the need for clinicians to have to ask for permission to prescribe what their patients need.”

The Government says that until now GPs and pharmacies had to be commissioned via a patient-specific direction to prescribe certain medicines, which led to delays. It also meant clinicians could prescribe some medicines and not others.

Specifically this change will allow oseltamivir (Tamiflu®) and zanamivir (Relenza®) to be prescribed and dispensed outside the flu season.

These antivirals are recommended for treatment of those at highest risk of severe disease outside of the flu season, following a confirmatory test for flu.

They are also recommended to prevent disease in specific settings such as care homes where confirmed cases of flu have occurred.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist for immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “These changes will allow primary care providers and health protection teams to respond more rapidly with effective treatment to reduce the risk of severe disease and the spread of infection at any time of year.”

Vaccine teams are working across the country to make it as easy as possible for those eligible to get their jabs – with some school providers now offering vaccines in nursery settings for two to three year olds for the first time ever.

Expectant mums and all children aged two to 16 are eligible for the flu vaccine, expanding to six months to 18 years old for those in clinical risk groups.

Winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination appointments start from October 1.