The fire service were joined at the scene by the police and paramedics

The incident took place at the Wheel Inn Junction in Bridgnorth at around 10.45am.

The ambulance service, the police, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended the scene.

The fire service said one injured person was being cared for by the ambulance service after the incident.

They added that they had moved the vehicles from the road and made them 'electrically safe'.