Firefighters in Bridgnorth tackle large blaze involving sheds containing fuel and gas cylinders during early hours

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at approximately 2.11am (July 20) reporting the fire on Friars Street in Bridgnorth.

Two fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations to the scene. A fire investigation officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters arrived to find a wooden and a metal shed "fully involved" in fire. The sheds contained fuel and propane gas cylinders.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the blaze. The fire was under control by 3.27am.

A post on social media by Bridgnorth Fire Station thanked residents for their understanding while fire crews worked to tackle the fire.

It said: "We were alerted to reports of a shed fire on Friars Street. On arrival crews located two sheds fully involved in fire, containing fuel and propane gas cylinders.

"Defensive firefighting was set up and a request for a second appliance to attend was made, due to the location of the incident, and the distances from the appliance, additional staff were required. We were soon supported by Much Wenlock Fire Station.

"Two hose reel jets were used to control and extinguish the fire, with water supplemented from a nearby hydrant.

"Thank you for the understanding of the locals who had to endure the noise of the pump while we fought the fire.

"If anyone has any information on the cause, please contact the Police on 101."