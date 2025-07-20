Bridgnorth funeral director 'delighted' as he wins campaign to get bereavement education on school curriculum

John Adams, former president of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), and director at Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors in Bridgnorth, has advocated for the inclusion of bereavement education within the Religious, Sex, and Health Education (RSHE) curriculum in England.

Mr Adams, who lost his father when he was eight, launched his campaign in 2022.

He said he wanted to ensure that young people receive education about grief, death, and loss, helping them to understand and manage their emotions, and to support others who are grieving.

His initiative sought to normalise grief, reduce stigma, and equip children with the tools to navigate these difficult experiences.

John Adams

Last year, he spoke at a debate in Parliament about his idea, after a petition he started garnered thousands of signatures, sparking the Commons debate.

This week, the RSHE statutory guidance was published, with grief included in several sections.

It states that by the end of primary school, children will be taught about loss, including bereavement, that it can provoke a range of feelings, that grief is a natural response to bereavement and that everyone grieves differently.

Under secondary relationships and sex education curriculum, children will be taught how families and relationships change over time, including through birth, death, separation and new relationships.

Mr Adams said he was "delighted".

He said: "RSHE statutory guidance has been published and I am delighted to confirm that grief education has been a confirmed inclusion in the guidance.

"I have just been informed that the work will now begin on what this will look like as it moves forward to the next stage on how to engage with children, young people, schools and parents (and carers) on this topic. A big day following a long process. Well done to everyone involved in this."