Shropshire cat charity 'amazed' by response from community to support abandoned kittens

Photo: Shropshire Cat Rescue

Shropshire Cat Rescue launched an urgent appeal for donations this week after it had seen an influx of kittens being brought into its care.

Charity volunteers set up a Just Giving page and shared the link on social media to appeal for support from people who were in a position to donate.

Photo: Shropshire Cat Rescue

With an initial target of £500, to cover some of the costs of health checks, vaccinations, feeding etc, the charity has so far received £3,184 and counting.

Susie Phillips, online shop and shelter volunteer said: "The support means a lot to the volunteers and we are truly grateful and amazed by the response from our Facebook post appealing for help.

"It has been a busy week full of highs and lows and having this support really does help.

"Especially as this week is following on from a busy September when we also had an increased number of kittens either orphaned or abandoned who needed round the clock care.

"The money will go towards paying for the food, medication including flea and worm treatment but also the energy bills.

"The donations will also help towards paying for procedures some of the kittens have needed due to arriving with an injury or birth defect that needs intervention so they can continue to thrive as amazingly they already have despite this.

"Of course we also have adult cats coming into the shelter looking for their forever homes and these can need neutering, dentals, diagnostics and other treatments."

On Saturday, October 8, six kittens were admitted to the charity's base in Shrewsbury, after their mother had been killed by a tractor.

And on Tuesday morning, a litter of eight black and white kittens were left in a carrier on the centre's driveway, where they were found by volunteers.

The kittens are not currently up for adoption and cannot be reserved due to the extra support they need.

The eight black and white kittens were dropped off at Shropshire Cat Rescue on Tuesday morning. Photo FB/ Shropshire Cat Rescue

Photo: Shropshire Cat Rescue

"Funds will also help us to care for the resident cats including those in the Retirement Village which has 18 residents all of whom need some form of veterinary care due to age related illnesses including Osteoarthritis<" Susie added.

"By receiving donations we can also continue to support street cats who need veterinary treatment and provide food and veterinary treatment for feral colonies."

Since it was set up in 1989, the charity has looked after 8,000 cats, providing shelter, veterinary care, food and love to abandoned and unwanted cats.

Photo: Shropshire Cat Rescue