Newly-elected county councillor 'will put Bridgnorth first'

Rachel Connolly

She will now be the second Labour representative in the seat on Shropshire Council, joining Julia Buckley who was elected in May last year.

Councillor Connolly, who is also deputy mayor of Bridgnorth and represents West Ward on the town council, won the by election called after the death of Conservative councillor Les Winwood earlier this year.

She polled 887 votes on Thursday, ahead of nearest challenger Conservative Jonathan Holland with 480.

Councillor Connolly said: "I have done and will continue to prioritise local issues like pot holes, parking and transport in general in the area, alongside longer term issues like how the county is serving Bridgnorth and how funds are allocated.

"I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted and this proves they have faith in a representative from the area, who will work for the area."

Full Result:

Connolly, Rachel Elizabeth (Labour) – 887 votes

Holland, Jonathan James (Conservative) – 480 votes

Nash, Clare (Green) – 45 votes

Stilwell, Richard Douglas (Liberal Democrats) – 176 votes

Rejected ballot papers: 6

Number of votes cast: 1,594