Talk on Shropshire town's experiences of World War ahead of VJ Day

On Friday, it marks 80-years since the end of the war in the Pacific and ultimately the end of the Second World War.

Ahead of the day, Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt is to hold a talk at the town's library in Listley Street.

Some of Mr Gwilt's collection

Mr Gwilt, who authored the book 'Victory in Europe and Victory Over Japan in Bridgnorth' explains the feelings at the end of the war in the town.

He said: “Bridgnorth had 275 bomb alerts during the war and in August 1940 twelve bombs hit the area killing two women in Cliff Cottages and Church Street. However, by the end of 1944 in Europe thoughts turned from war to celebrating the return to peace.”

Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt

His talk takes place on Tuesday at 2pm until 3 p.m.

The event is free to attend.