Councillor hails lifesavers who helped him after horror accident left him needing to be airlifted to hospital

Reform UK councillor for Bridgnorth Castle, Peter Husemann, is now recovering from the accident in which he broke his left femur and hip on July 18.

Writing about his ordeal in this week's Bridgnorth Journal, Councillor Husemann said he was cutting trees near his Shropshire home when he fell.

“I was involved in an agricultural accident while up a ladder cutting branches from a tree,” he said. “I fell about 20 feet, landing on my left side.”

He said an air ambulance was called, and he had to wait around two hours.

“As I lost consciousness the air ambulance landed in a nearby field," he said. "The paramedics did a fantastic job stabilising me and cutting me out of my chainsaw protective clothing. This was no easy task as the material is designed to stop a chainsaw.

“The care and professionalism displayed by the air ambulance team was outstanding. I have already made the charity a beneficiary in my will. A very worthy cause. They are of course funded by public donations.”

Councillor Peter Husemann

He said after two operations at the major trauma ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, he has had his femur and hip rebuilt.

“The skill of our surgeons working for the NHS is truly amazing,” he said. “I remained in hospital for 21 days. Once I was out of traction and could sit up, my council laptop and phone were brought to me to use and I was able to continue with my council and fire and rescue authority work, dealing with constituents' concerns as they arose.”

He added: “I would like to thank the dozens of people who work for the Midland Air Ambulance and NHS who saved my life and rebuilt my hip.

“Recovery will be slow but I should be fine in a few months. My wife has threatened to cut up my ladders though!”