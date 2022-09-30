Driver trapped in vehicle roll over incident

The driver was released by fire service rescue crew and left in the care of the ambulance service on Friday afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled three fire appliances including a the rescue tender from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington to Cross Lane Head, Astley Abbots, at 3.21pm.

A fire service operations officer, and ambulance and police were also on the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This incident involved one domestic vehicle which had rolled over trapping the driver inside.

"Fire service personnel released the driver using a short extension ladder and a platform from the rescue tender before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service."

The crew also used oxygen first aid.

An incident stop message was received by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service headquarters at 4.15pm.