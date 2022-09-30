Notification Settings

Driver trapped in vehicle roll over incident

By David Tooley

A driver was trapped inside when a vehicle rolled over near Bridgnorth.

The driver was released by fire service rescue crew and left in the care of the ambulance service on Friday afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled three fire appliances including a the rescue tender from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington to Cross Lane Head, Astley Abbots, at 3.21pm.

A fire service operations officer, and ambulance and police were also on the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This incident involved one domestic vehicle which had rolled over trapping the driver inside.

"Fire service personnel released the driver using a short extension ladder and a platform from the rescue tender before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service."

The crew also used oxygen first aid.

An incident stop message was received by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service headquarters at 4.15pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been asked to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

