Shropshire charity Community Resource appoints new CEO

Bev Baxter and Hugh Strickland

Bev Baxter has succeeded Julia Baron, who retired as Chief Executive of Community Resource at the end of last month after 23 years at the helm.

Bev was previously Head of Operations and Deputy CEO of The Way in Wolverhampton. She has extensive experience of the charity sector, overseeing the delivery of services to young people during her time at The Way, Wolverhampton Youth Zone.

She also worked for the Airplay Youth Support project, working for Action for Children in partnership with the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, which supported young people and families located at RAF bases across the UK.

Bev said: “I am truly inspired to have the opportunity to lead this amazing organisation and a team with great talent and deep passion for what they do.

“I have the utmost respect for the history and tradition of Community Resource, and I am committed to building on past successes.

“I am also excited to bring my own vision and ideas to the table and to continue to grow the charity in the years to come.”

Hugh Strickland, Chair of Community Resource, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bev and believe she will continue the amazing work that Julia delivered in her 23 years as CEO.

“Bev brings experience, energy and passion to the role and is the ideal person to lead the organisation through its next chapter, building on our work helping organisations and strengthening local communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Community Resource was established in 1961 to bring people in communities together and find practical solutions to rural problems.

Its current work includes supporting people to stay active and maintain their independence, working with voluntary groups to help meet the need in local areas and providing grants to organisations and individuals in need.