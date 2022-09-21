Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pocket-sized pioneer conquers Wales' highest peaks before her sixth birthday

By Megan JonesBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A youngster from Bridgnorth has achieved her goal of conquering Wales' top peaks - all before turning six.

Bea Phillips completed the goal on Monday, with a knitted tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her adventure bunny buddy, Bun Bun
Bea Phillips completed the goal on Monday, with a knitted tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her adventure bunny buddy, Bun Bun

Bea Phillips, five, from Bridgnorth, challenged herself to climb the highest peaks of North, Mid, and South Wales before her sixth birthday.

She completed the challenge on Monday, topping Snowdon with a knitted tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her loyal adventure bunny, Bun Bun.

The amazing feat follows the micro-mountaineers ascension of Cader Idris, the highest peak in Mid-Wales, and Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales, last year.

She was just four years old when she climbed the 2,930ft high Cader Idris, and Pen Y Fan saw the family battle pouring rain to summit on Christmas Eve.

But proud mum, Hannah, said long days and bad weather never seem to phase Bea.

"Bea has been going up mountains since she was born, first in carriers on our backs. Now, the bigger she gets, the bigger the mountains.

"She just gets on with it, if she ever said she didn't want to do it, we'd turn around straight away. But she just keeps going.

"We're exhausted, and she's not aching at all. She's really amazing."

The Worfield Primary School student is setting her sights on much higher peaks, with dreams of scaling Everest.

But Hannah said she's had to reign Bea in: "I think we'll maybe do a slow version of the three-peaks next, before thinking about base-camp!"

When asked about her high altitude adventures, Bea said: "I just like being outside and making memories."

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News