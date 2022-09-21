Pocket-sized pioneer conquers Wales' highest peaks before her sixth birthday

Bea Phillips completed the goal on Monday, with a knitted tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her adventure bunny buddy, Bun Bun

Bea Phillips, five, from Bridgnorth, challenged herself to climb the highest peaks of North, Mid, and South Wales before her sixth birthday.

She completed the challenge on Monday, topping Snowdon with a knitted tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her loyal adventure bunny, Bun Bun.

The amazing feat follows the micro-mountaineers ascension of Cader Idris, the highest peak in Mid-Wales, and Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales, last year.

She was just four years old when she climbed the 2,930ft high Cader Idris, and Pen Y Fan saw the family battle pouring rain to summit on Christmas Eve.

But proud mum, Hannah, said long days and bad weather never seem to phase Bea.

"Bea has been going up mountains since she was born, first in carriers on our backs. Now, the bigger she gets, the bigger the mountains.

"She just gets on with it, if she ever said she didn't want to do it, we'd turn around straight away. But she just keeps going.

"We're exhausted, and she's not aching at all. She's really amazing."

The Worfield Primary School student is setting her sights on much higher peaks, with dreams of scaling Everest.

But Hannah said she's had to reign Bea in: "I think we'll maybe do a slow version of the three-peaks next, before thinking about base-camp!"