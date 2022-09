Blists Hill Museum, Ironbridge will be among a swathe of attractions closed on Monday

Mourners across the country – and from across the Commonwealth and world – will take to London to witness the monarch’s send-off on September 19.

Others will tune in to live TV coverage to pay their respects to Her Majesty following her death aged 96 last Thursday, with a string of attractions in the region set to close.

Nick Ralls, the chief executive officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says all 10 of the organisation's museums will be closed on Monday.

"We will be closing for the day of mourning," said Mr Ralls. "We thought it best to close as a mark of respect and give our staff the opportunity to watch the coverage of the funeral."

The Trust's museums are the Blists Hill Victorian Town; Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron; the Darby Houses; the design and technology centre Enginuity, Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, the Museum of The Gorge; the Broseley Pipeworks, the Tar Tunnel, The Iron Bridge and Tollhouse.

All National Trust properties where people have to pay to enter will be closed, including Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury. Countryside car parks will be open.

A statement on the NT's website says: "On the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral, National Trust houses, gardens, cafés and shops will be closed. Coast and countryside car parks and pre-booked holiday cottages and campsites will remain open for visitors."

The NT's advice is that people check propery Please check property homepages before you travel to avoid disappointment.

Shrewsbury Prison has also decided to close on Monday.

A statement on the attraction's Facebook page says: "We will be joining people around the world in remembering with gratitude the lifetime of service and dedication by Her Majesty, and enabling our staff and guests to pay their respects."

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, in Telford, is also closing.

A spokesman advises anyone with tickets or a pre-booked experience should contact the attraction.

A statement said: "If you have tickets or an experience prebooked for this date please email us at info@hoo-zoo.com to rebook.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Some major regional and national tourist attractions will also be closing including Alton Towers Resort, in Stoke-on-Trent.

“Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Alton Towers Resort joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in paying tribute."

The resort will be closing on Monday and re-opening on Tuesday, including its resort accommodation.

Dudley Zoo confirmed it would close the day of the funeral, whilst the Black Country Living Museum nearby will also be closed as staff pay their respects.

Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham will also close.