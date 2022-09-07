Council leader takes on new role as deputy police and crime commissioner

The Deputy PCC, who will take up his role on September 29, will support the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion in delivering on his commitment to deliver a safer West Mercia.
He appointment was confirmed at a meeting of the West Mercia Police and Crime Panel.
Mr Campion said: “I’m pleased that the panel supported Marc in taking up the role of my Deputy. I have no doubt that his experience and drive will be of great benefit to our communities. I look forward to him starting in post so we can deliver on creating a safer West Mercia.”
Deputy PCC Marc Bayliss said: “I would like to thank the panel for confirming my role as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner. I am looking forward to getting out as soon as possible to develop relationships, as well as broaden my knowledge of community concerns and the geographical differences across Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire.
“It is important that we deliver the best possible police service for all communities, and that will be my overall drive as I take up this role.”
Mr Bayliss has been the leader of Worcester City Council for five years, and is a cabinet member with responsibility for economy, infrastructure and skills.