More fires in the open dealt with by Shropshire crews

The fire broke out in the vehicle on land at Church Preen at 6.50pm on Monday .

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock responded to the 999 calls and stopped the blaze from spreading.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the baler was destroyed in the fire.

Just after 6pm a crew from Bridgnorth dealt with a fire on the railway embankment at Eardington.

Earlier in the day a fire crew from Telford used knapsacked to put out a grass fire at Northwood Terrace, Stirchley.