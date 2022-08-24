The first blaze involved grass and undergrowth at side of railway at Severn Side, Highley, at 2.13pm on Wednesday.

A fire engine was sent from Cleobury Mortimer station and they used a hosereel water jet to extinguish it. That incident was declared stopped by the fire service at 2.31pm.

The second blaze overlapped the first incident with reports of that reaching Shropshire Fire & Rescue control at 2.29pm.

A fire crew was scrambled from Bridgnorth station to the Severn Valley Railway, at Hampton Loade. They used a hosereel water jet to tackle a fire involving about 100 square metres of hedgerow and undergrowth approx 20m x 5m. The incident stop message was sent by the fire crew at 3.10pm.

The cause of the fires was not revealed by the fire service.