Fires break out near Severn Valley Railway with two in one afternoon

By David Tooley

Firefighters were scrambled to two separate blazes in the open near the Severn Valley Railway line in Shropshire.

The first blaze involved grass and undergrowth at side of railway at Severn Side, Highley, at 2.13pm on Wednesday.

A fire engine was sent from Cleobury Mortimer station and they used a hosereel water jet to extinguish it. That incident was declared stopped by the fire service at 2.31pm.

The second blaze overlapped the first incident with reports of that reaching Shropshire Fire & Rescue control at 2.29pm.

A fire crew was scrambled from Bridgnorth station to the Severn Valley Railway, at Hampton Loade. They used a hosereel water jet to tackle a fire involving about 100 square metres of hedgerow and undergrowth approx 20m x 5m. The incident stop message was sent by the fire crew at 3.10pm.

The cause of the fires was not revealed by the fire service.

The Severn Valley Railway had resumed running steam services on the line last week after switching to running heritage diesel services only, because of the risk of line side fires starting from ashes or cinders emitted by steam locomotives.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

