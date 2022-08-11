Notification Settings

Retired postman suffered brain haemorrhage after care home fall

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

A pensioner suffered a brain haemorrhage after a fall at a care home, an inquest heard.

Retired postman Stewart Phillip Swancott, aged 96, was receiving respite care at Innage Grange care home in Bridgnorth when he fell unwitnessed on July 25 this year.

Mr Swancott, from Ashford Avenue, Pontesbury, was taken to hospital, where it was found he had suffered a subdural bleed. He was assessed by medics and considered not suitable for surgery.

He was discharged back to the care home on July 30. After returning, he was found by care homes nurses at the foot of his chair. He was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and died on August 3.

Mr Swancott suffered from dementia, and normally lived at home with the assistance of carers, but sometimes went for respite care at the care home.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

