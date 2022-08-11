Retired postman suffered brain haemorrhage after care home fall

Retired postman Stewart Phillip Swancott, aged 96, was receiving respite care at Innage Grange care home in Bridgnorth when he fell unwitnessed on July 25 this year.

Mr Swancott, from Ashford Avenue, Pontesbury, was taken to hospital, where it was found he had suffered a subdural bleed. He was assessed by medics and considered not suitable for surgery.

He was discharged back to the care home on July 30. After returning, he was found by care homes nurses at the foot of his chair. He was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and died on August 3.

Mr Swancott suffered from dementia, and normally lived at home with the assistance of carers, but sometimes went for respite care at the care home.