Love Nature Festival continues after first successful events across Shropshire

Tom Adams and visitors to his orchard

Up to different organisations are helping Shropshire people connect to nature in the county and support positive change in the natural environment.

Running until August 21 it is supported by Zero Carbon Shropshire, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shropshire Good Food Partnership and the Lottery Heritage Fund.

Events so far include an open day at Tom Adam’s Fruit Tree Nursery at Weston Rhyn, a The Grow Your Own Roadshow in Oswestry, and an open day at a wildlife garden in Church Stretton,

There has been talks on roadside verges and harvest mice, a Love Your Burial Ground Day, Street Allotment volunteer Sunday at the Abbey pub, Shrewsbury, and events at Fordhall Organic Farm, Market Drayton.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust's Stuart Edmunds shares the camera trap clips at the wildlife trust’s headquarters in Shrewsbury on August 3. And on August 5, the Osnosh community kitchen project in Oswestry opens up its community garden.

Festival chair, Liz Knowles said that this was a snapshot of events across the county with something for all ages, abilities and interests.

“We sense a real desire from people to make changes to protect our natural environment and we hope this festival will show them how they can do that. Just a few small changes can make all the difference,” she said.