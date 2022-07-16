Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New report into syndrome affecting pilots welcomed by Shropshire man

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire pilot has welcomed a new report into Aerotoxic Syndrome, which saw him because seriouly ill and unable to continue his job.

John Hoyte campaigning to see Aerotoxic Syndrome officially recognised
John Hoyte campaigning to see Aerotoxic Syndrome officially recognised

John Hoyte, 66, of Bridgnorth, is chairman of the not-for-profit Aerotoxic Association, the charity which he founded in 2007 to help support others fight the cause for all those affected by Aerotoxic Syndrome.

The syndrome is believed to be caused by exposure to contaminated cabin air. It causes mainly neurological adverse health effects.

John and others affected are fighting to have the condition officially recognised as an occupational disease by governments, airline operators, aviation authorities and state doctors in the UK and across the world.

They also want the installation of air quality sensors in aircraft cockpits and cabins to alert pilots to air contamination.

He welcomed the new report and its calls for change.

"It says the aircraft cabin of the future should have improved engine seal designs to minimize oil leakage, continuous air quality monitoring, with in-situ real time and delayed analysis, bleed air sensors, distributed across the cabin, and new cabin air filter technology to improve cabin air quality," he said.

The new report by experts from the UK and the Netherlands, looks at the science behind Aerotoxic Syndrome and the most frequently reported symptoms - headache, balance problems, fatigue, gastro-intestinal complaints and cognitive impairment.

John said calculations, claimed there could be as many as one million aircrew and frequent flyers who are unknowingly affected by Aerotoxic Syndrome in Europe alone.

The Civil Aviation Authority has responded to the report saying it does not think that it represents new information.

John's flying career began in Shropshire in 1982 and he went on to do maritime pollution patrol including the Piper Alpha oil rig disaster and flew ad hoc day/night freight in Europe. He then began doing overnight parcel deliveries.

He suddenly, mysteriously ill in the spring of 1990 but carried on flying until 2005 when he lost his medical licence and his licence to fly, aged only 49. He was able to reinstate his pilot's licence in 2014.

In early 2006, John was tested with 26 other pilots for toxic cabin air poisoning by his union Balpa and Professor Sarah Mackenzie Ross of University College London.

“I was told I had been suffering from ‘Aerotoxic Syndrome’ and after a small amount of investigation, I soon realised that this still little-known illness had been first identified in 1999 by a US doctor, a French forensic scientist and an Australian toxicologist.

He said: “For the past 16 years, I’ve been raising awareness with many others by supporting survivors and working to have the illness finally recognised.”

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News