Follow Country Code and avoid starting fires

RIVER SEVERN COUNTRY PARK.jpg

Every year fire destroys thousands of acres of countryside and wildlife habitats and while some are started deliberately, but most are due to carelessness.

Rangers are reminding visitors to stick to the rules of the Countryside Code to make sure they are safe and our sites are protected.

Pete Banford, Shropshire Council’s culture and communities manager, said: “Our rangers are working hard to make sure visitors can enjoy our beautiful parks and open spaces, but it important that people play their part and act responsibly.

“The Countryside Code applies to all parts of the countryside. Most of it is just good common sense, designed to help us all to respect, protect and enjoy our parks and open spaces.”

The Code, updated in 2012, makes it clear what the responsibilities are for both the public and the people who manage the land. It has information about rights, responsibilities and liabilities and how we all have a duty to protect the countryside. Together with common sense, it helps to make it easy for visitors to act responsibly and identify possible dangers.