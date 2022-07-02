Family 'disgusted' as EON threatens 87-year-old with bailiffs over £20 bill

Paul Preece, unhappy about the heavy handed way eon go about chasing Â£20 off his mother, threatening baliffs. She lives in the cottages at the back.

June Davis, from Alveley, received a letter from bailiffs this week on behalf of EON, demanding that she pay the bill of £20.61 before July 3.

The demand came amid surging energy bills which are set to increase even further to nearly £3,000 in the autumn.

Ms Davis has lived in the county for approximately 81 years after she was evacuated from Bearwood, Birmingham, in 1941, and worked nearby in the old glove factory in Bridgnorth.

She receives support from her son-in-law Paul, who pays her bills on her behalf, as Ms Davis is not always able to walk to the post office in the village to pay them.

As a coeliac and diabetic, Ms Davis is frequently in and out of hospital with her blood sugar levels, which can also make it difficult to pay the bills on time.

Paul Preece, who is also from Alveley, said: "It's disgusting. Don't get me wrong, everyone is in the same boat and bills are going through the roof.

"I appreciate everyone is in the same boat. There must be loads of elderly people getting letters like this. Mum hasn't got any Wifi or broadband, so I asked them (EON) to bear with us."

Paul said that his mother-in-law has been a customer with EON for a long time and does not have a bad track record of payments.

He said he could understand if the bill was for £500 or £1,000, but not £20.61.

"We will pay it, it's our fault for being late," he said. "£20 it's not a massive amount and will be paid, but its the anxiety and worry it will cause mum."

Paul worries there will be other elderly residents living in rural areas who are not 'internet savvy' but will be receiving similar letters.

The family are looking to set up a monthly direct debit for Ms Davis, but noted that this may be difficult as her methods of paying bills are quite traditional.

An E.ON spokesperson said: “We offer a number of different types of support for customers who may be struggling to pay their bills and more information can be found on our website.

"We would encourage any customer who may be struggling with their bill to contact us discuss their payments options.