Lib Dems win Highley by-election

Councillor Mark Williams, with his wife Amy, was delighted to win the Highley by-election.

While the national glare has been focused on the parliamentary contests, the party has also made local headway, winning the by-election for Shropshire Council's Highley ward.

The election was called after long-standing and well-respected independent Councillor David Tremellen decided to step down.

Lib Dem candidate Mark Williams secured a comfortable win in the election, well ahead of the Conservative candidate Naomi Waterson in second place.

Councillor Williams finished with 630 votes, with Ms Waterson receiving 279, Labour's Liam Atwal 239, and the Green Party's Clare Nash, nine.

In total there were 1,157 votes cast, with a turnout of 40.31 per cent.

Mark Williams out canvassing with North Shropshire's Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan

Councillor Williams spoke of his pride and delight at the result, and said he was looking forward to getting to work.

He said: "I'm humbled to have won, especially with the numbers that came in. The fact that so many in Highley have put their trust in us is overwhelming.

"I want to live up to the expectations people have of us and of me.

"Highley is lovely already, but there's room for improvement.

"I've already spoken with the parish council so that I can work with them to move things along.

"I'm going to begin by getting more bins, and by working with the local primary school to do litter picks."

Councillor Williams' agent, Councillor Heather Kidd, who represents Chirbury & Worthen, said: “Mark is so well known in the community and we were absolutely delighted when he said he would really like to be the councillor for Highley.