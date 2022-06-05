Rainy weather fails to stop residents in Bridgnorth from celebrating Jubilee

Bridgnorth Jubilee Street Party - St Mary's Street, Bridgnorth. In Picture L>R: Dave Page, Shirley Rutter, Nick Holland, Louise Holland, Rob Dales and Jayne Dales.

Residents of St Mary's Street have been celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a street party.

Despite the onset of wet weather, gazebos have gone up in the street, with residents determined that they will not be put off by the rain.

The street party has seen people making scones, knitting cupcakes for decoration, adorning their windows with Jubilee memorabilia as well as live entertainment.

Victoria Commander, a resident of the street and Chair of the Bridgnorth Women's Institute, said: "It's a wonderful celebration and we are all very proud to celebrate for the Queen's Jubilee.

"The rain won't put a dampener on our spirits. We've got food, entertainment and we've got a cake stall. The street is covered in bunting, flags and memorabilia, residents have put up Jubilee plates."

She said that one resident had knitted a Jubilee cake as well as cupcakes to decorate the street and that there will be a competition for the best dressed home.

Her husband, who is part of the Old Bones folk band, will be providing entertainment on his violin – walking up and down the street playing for residents.

Claire Maplethorpe, who is on the committee, said: "We are a very close knit community. It's one of the oldest streets in Bridgnorth, it's been here for around 900 years.

"We wouldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate the Jubilee. I am running the cake stall to raise money. All the committee and residents are chipping in with cakes."

