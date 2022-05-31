Bridgnorth residents fear rising parking permit costs

Bridgnorth town centre

Those who may be affected in the town centre have called on Shropshire Council not to increase charges, or cut the number of permits.

Shropshire Council, in conjunction with their four Bridgnorth councillors, is in the middle of a consultation with residents on how to ease traffic congestion and pollution at 15 hot-spots in the town

But people who already pay for a permit to park outside their own homes are concerned the cost may be doubled, with the number of passes being reduced from two per household to one.

The consultation started on May 9 and concludes on June 6.

Residents on East and West Castle street in particular have expressed their fears, with a document on the council website showing there are only 74 spaces currently available combined for 141 houses, which means less than one space per household.

Linda Davies, who lives on East Castle Street, called for a residents only parking scheme to be enforced – currently visitors can park for 40 minutes for free – as she says she has trouble parking there when she gets back from work and if she goes out at weekends.

She said: "I realise there is a premium on parking space in Bridgnorth but we are paying a high council tax for our property and need the freedom to be able to park outside freely.

"At the moment it is a bit of a lottery because people come into the town and park there, particularly in the evening and at weekends for the market.

"We do have permits but that doesn't guarantee you a space and I am worried the number of permits is going to be limited to one per household eventually."

She also added her concern about prices increasing for permits.

Other areas in the consultation include Cartway and Friar's Street, King Charles Way and Abbotts Way, Kings Loade, Listley Street and St Mary's Street, Railway Street, Riverside and St Leonad's Close

Councillor Les Winwood is one of the four councillors who is seeking residents' views on the proposals and says it is clear the situation cannot remain as it is at present.

He said: "It is clear and has been for a long time we need more parking but the town isn't designed for that at the moment. A proposal for a multi-storey car park which is being discussed may go some way to dealing with the problem but that is long term and we need to do something now.

"The consultation has been thorough and prolonged and we will sift through the responses of residents in the areas affected and around the town before presenting them at a public event."