Rhiannon pledges to make getting to school safer

Rhiannon Letman-Wade will be responsible for leading the travel plan programme which will include Schools Streets project, linking with nationwide programmes such as Modeshift Stars, Bikeability cycle training, and embedding a culture of active and sustainable travel in schools across the county.

Rhiannon previously worked for Cardiff Council, initially supporting schools to develop active travel plans and then programme managing the School Streets project where she implemented 20 ‘School Streets’ across the city.

In her new role she will be working with Shropshire’s schools to make it easier and safer for pupils to get to and from school safely and actively. She is looking to bring in a series of measures to support schools and the school community to make more sustainable choices.

She said: "I’m excited to be joining Shropshire Council. I’m looking forward to working with schools and their communities across the county to make active travel to school safer for pupils. “

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“Walking or cycling to school brings a wide range of benefits. It improves a child’s health and fitness, helps with their social development, and helps them to do better in school. For parents it can also reduce the stress of the school run, and reduce the money spent on fuel. I’m delighted that Rhiannon is on board and look forward to the development of our school travel programme in the months ahead.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said:

“Rhiannon’s work will form a really important part of our wider active travel work, helping to encourage walking, cycling, car sharing and public transport use as a way of getting to and from school, and helping to reduce the number of car journeys. It will give parents and children the confidence to walk or cycle to school, and help the environment by reducing emissions.”