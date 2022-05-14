Music time in village

Bridgnorth town centre

Talented singing duo Belaria - made up of Patricia Head (Soprano) and John Davidson (Tenor) - will be lining up at St Peter's Church alongside Suzanne Millington, who has performed lead roles including for Opera Worcester.

Performing alongside will also be the Veracini String Quartet, which was assembled nearly 30 years ago and also Elizabeth Harriman, a violinist who has been performing since the age of nine and has played in lots of concerts around the area.

Accompanying on the organ and piano will be Oliver Clarke, who studied at Leeds College of Music.

The concert will take place on Friday June 3 at 2.30pm