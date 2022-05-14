Notification Settings

Music time in village

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

A music extravaganza to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been planned in Worfield.

Bridgnorth town centre
Talented singing duo Belaria - made up of Patricia Head (Soprano) and John Davidson (Tenor) - will be lining up at St Peter's Church alongside Suzanne Millington, who has performed lead roles including for Opera Worcester.

Performing alongside will also be the Veracini String Quartet, which was assembled nearly 30 years ago and also Elizabeth Harriman, a violinist who has been performing since the age of nine and has played in lots of concerts around the area.

Accompanying on the organ and piano will be Oliver Clarke, who studied at Leeds College of Music.

The concert will take place on Friday June 3 at 2.30pm

Tickets at £10 are available from Worfield stores/Post Office, by calling 07582 903 864 or 07982 711 988 or on the door. Tea and cake are included in the price.

News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

