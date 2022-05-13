Notification Settings

Help wanted at Burwarton

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

The Burwarton show is back after a two year absence and organisers are looking for volunteers to join the organisation and help run the event.

Bridgnorth town centre
This year's show takes place on Thursday August 4 at the Showground, Cleobury North and stewards are needed for the main gate,car parks, livestock and horse fields.

Organisers say it could involve as little as two or three hours on show day but whatever time people can spare will be valued.

The show covers areas from trade stands and space to handicraft and horticulture with livestock, sheep, horses, ponies and other animals on display. Entertainment will be on throughout the day and locally sourced food available.

There are a number of benefits to being a steward including a badge; access to the member's tent and grandstand; a pre-show meeting with ploughman's supper for team training and discounted tickets for Ludlow Food Festival.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer, joining the organisation or who wants more information can e-mail info@burwartonshow.co.uk.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

