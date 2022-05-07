Kemberton church bell restoration project nears completion

Project manager Andrew Gordon in the bell tower at St Andrew's in Kemberton

Two new bells are due to be fitted at St Andrew's Church in Kemberton, near Shifnal, bringing the total number to eight.

It is hoped that this will make it easier to train new recruits in the art of bell ringing and encourage more people to take up the past-time in the future.

The new bells have been cast at Taylor's Bell Foundry in Loughborough and will be delivered in the coming weeks.