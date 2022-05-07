Notification Settings

Kemberton church bell restoration project nears completion

By Heather Large

Work is nearing completion on the second phase of church bell restoration project.

Project manager Andrew Gordon in the bell tower at St Andrew's in Kemberton
Two new bells are due to be fitted at St Andrew's Church in Kemberton, near Shifnal, bringing the total number to eight.

It is hoped that this will make it easier to train new recruits in the art of bell ringing and encourage more people to take up the past-time in the future.

The new bells have been cast at Taylor's Bell Foundry in Loughborough and will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Project manager and experienced bell ringer, Andrew Gordon, said they were due to be fitted by the end of the month.

Heather Large

By Heather Large

Special projects reporter@HeatherL_star

Senior reporter and part of the Express & Star special projects team specialising in education and human interest features.

