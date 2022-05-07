Council shows true grit

Julia Buckley with the new bins

County highways specialists recently toured sites in the town where people were injured after falling on pavements and promised to review gritting provision.

It followed pressure from Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley Julia Buckley who met with highways officers last month to complete a full risk assessment of different areas in the town.

A recent freedom of information request from Councillor Buckley showed there was a 17-per-cent increase of injuries at Bridgnorth Minor Injuries Hospital on January 5.

She asked residents to help identify the worst accident hotspots, many writing in about their experiences and suggesting appropriate locations for provision.

By far the largest area without any provision was the hundreds of houses around Sydney Cottage Drive, where three bins were requested to ensure the entire length of a steep footpath leading to three schools being protected.

Councillor Buckley said: “At last, when Shropshire Council officers actually come out of Shrewsbury to see for themselves the conditions in Bridgnorth, they can’t help but agree with us - we need better services.