Railway plans artists workshops

Melanie Taylor, visitor assistant at the Severn Valley Railway is encouraging artists to come and take part in the workshops

Throughout the year, the railway will be collaborating with local experts to offer experiences guaranteed to get the creative juices flowing.

Members of Bewdley-based Foundry Artists are set to host events for keen sketchers at The Engine House, Highley and these sessions are set to start on May 14.

Ticket holders will experience a carefully curated workshop to gain key sketching skills and will also be able to gain plenty of tips and tricks to help discover their personal style.

The workshops will be suitable for all experience levels and, as part of their workshop package, each participant will enjoy a Freedom of the Line day ticket to use across the line before and after their session.

For those who prefer to capture landscapes on film, Lee Chapman from Chappers Photography will be hosting two workshops for all experience levels.

Ideal for both railway fans and photographers keen to learn the ins and outs of their devices, Lee will host full-day courses to help passengers find the perfect shot.

The first course on May 15 will be based at The Engine House at Highley and will explore the basics of good photography.

A more advanced course will take place on June 19 when key skills on landscape and location will be taught while travelling out on the 16-mile line between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

Participants will travel to Arley to get shots of the beautiful country station along with its staff and environment.

Hilary Baker, from Foundry Artists, said: “Basing a series of art workshops at the railway gives us a new opportunity to work within a varied and attractive setting.

"The railway promises a truly unique selection of stand-alone sessions in a landscape that has inspired generations of artists.

“Whether people are beginners or are more experienced artists, these sessions will help them continue with their artistic journey, quite literally on a railway.”

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the Severn Valley Railway said: “From a creative perspective, the railway has so much to offer, with incredible landscapes and dramatic industrial scenes.

"We are excited to be offering this new experience to passengers, inspired by the best things that Shropshire and Worcestershire have to offer."

The sketching and photography workshops join a variety of new experiences available as part of the Severn Valley Railway calendar, including soap-making with Severn Soaps, walking tours of Bewdley and visits to Arley Arboretum.