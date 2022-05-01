Four fire engines were sent to the Severn Valley Railway line at Eardington, near Bridgnorth, yesterday afternoon. The B4555 was also closed while crews worked at the scene.

Crews were called out just before 2pm, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was under control shortly after 3pm. Trains set off and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 1.59pm on Saturday, April 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a railway embankment fire in Bridgnorth.

"Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Telford Central.