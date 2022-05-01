Notification Settings

Trains stopped and traffic delayed by fire next to Severn Valley Railway line

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

Trains were stopped on a heritage railway line and traffic was disrupted due to a 1,000 square metre embankment fire.

Four fire engines were sent to the Severn Valley Railway line at Eardington, near Bridgnorth, yesterday afternoon. The B4555 was also closed while crews worked at the scene.

Crews were called out just before 2pm, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was under control shortly after 3pm. Trains set off and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 1.59pm on Saturday, April 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a railway embankment fire in Bridgnorth.

"Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Telford Central.

"Trains were stopped as crews were working line side. Incident involved embankment fire measuring 50 metres by 20 metres and crews used five hose reel jets and one misting lance."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

