Large blaze destroys caravan near Bridgnorth as fire crews prevent flames from spreading

By Nick Humphreys

A caravan was destroyed in a large blaze on Saturday afternoon.

A caravan was destroyed by the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station
A caravan was destroyed by the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Dramatic photos show smoke filling the air and a burned-out shell of the caravan after the fire in Upper Aston, Claverley, near Bridgnorth.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton shortly before 5.30pm, with the blaze out by 6.30pm.

Staff at Bridgnorth Fire Station later took to social media to thank colleagues from Wolverhampton for their help.

Fire crews spent an hour tackling the caravan fire. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station
Firefighters from Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton were sent to the scene. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

A statement said last night: "Crews have just returned from tackling a large fire involving a storage unit, caravan and tree on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.

"Initially faced with the large spreading fire, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus began to control and extinguish the fire to prevent further spread.

Fire crews managed to stop the blaze from spreading further. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station
There was little left of the caravan after the fire. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

"Two small gas cylinders were removed from the fire and cooled in a water bath.

"Crews then began turning over and damping down hotspots.

"Thanks to our colleagues from Wolverhampton Fire Station who ferried many tanks of water for us to keep us firefighting."

