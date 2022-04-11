Shropshire has one of the highest numbers of people offering homes for refugees in the Midlands

Shropshire Council says it is working through the data of those hosts who have matched with families and individuals coming from war-torn Ukraine, and says staff are working on both checks on individuals offering to host and 155 property inspections.

DBS checks, in which people have to disclose any convictions, are needed for every person over 16 in the household, while property checks are made to ensure homes are safe.

Councillor Simon Jones, cabinet member for adult social care and public health said: “I can’t thank our residents enough for the generosity and support they have shown to the people of Ukraine. For those who are registered on the scheme and linked with a Ukrainian family, their information will be sent to us and we will be in contact."

“We just want to ask those hosts to please be patient while we work through the numbers. Our teams are doing a sterling job with regard to the property inspections, which is no mean feat either, as there are 155 properties to suddenly inspect in addition to their day-to-day work.

“If your family does arrive before your checks are undertaken, please email @refugeesshropshire with your details so we can prioritise your checks and inspection.”

Property checks will ensure homes are kept clean and in a reasonable state, have adequate kitchen and bathroom space and have access to drinking water.

There must be working smoke detector on each floor of the property and other fire safety precautions suitable for the building.

A working carbon monoxide detector must be in any room containing a solid fuel burning appliance and there must be sufficient heating to keep the property at a comfortable temperature.

Gas appliances must have had a gas safety check within the last year and there must be safe and working electrics. The property must be almost entirely free of damp or mould, have doors and windows at entry level that lock properly and be easy and safe to move around in.

The local authority also wants to encourage those who have applied through the Ukraine Family scheme to get in touch with them at @refugeesshropshire so they can undertake any necessary checks.