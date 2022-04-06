Notification Settings

Bridgnorth vets look to reunite cat wth owner

By Paul Jenkins

Staff at Bridgnorth Veterinary Centre are looking to re-unite a friendly cat they are looking after with its owner.

Bridgnorth Cat
The large, long haired neutered male was handed over to staff at the Whitburn Street surgery on March 29 by a member of the public concerned at a lump on his neck which turned out not to be serious.

The cat is well known in the Cartway and Friars Street area where he has been hanging around for over a year and appears well fed but nobody has come forward to claim him as their own pet despite enquiries.

Staff at the surgery have called him Ed after Ed Sheeran because he is ginger and are prepared to micro chip him before they release him back into the community.

Jodie Ellis from Bridgnorth Veterinary Centre said they had loved having him with them but they were keen to return him to his rightful owner.

She said: "We have been in touch with cats protection and they are fine with us micro chipping him to this address and then letting him go as we can't look after him long term.

"But we want to find his owner and although we have used all the social media channels to tell people about him, it might be that he is owned by someone not on there."

If anyone has any information on 'Ed' they can call the surgery on 01746 711 561

