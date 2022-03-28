The Bridgnorth & District Arts Society is encouraging new people to join as membership is on the rise following Covid-19

Bridgnorth and District Arts Society (BDAS) is seeking new members as its annual activity and event programme returns.

It comes after a recent AGM where the society reported that membership levels were picking up again after the pandemic.

Now, the committee is keen to attract even more new people to join.

BDAS chair Judith Tranter said: “Like many other societies, clubs and organisations, the arrival of the pandemic called a halt to most of our activity two years ago.

"However, we are now getting back up to speed again with our schedule following all the uncertainty and delay.

"While many of our existing members are returning and signing up again, we are also keen to get some new people on board.

“We have a packed and varied schedule in place for this year with some fantastic artists planned for our monthly demonstrations and occasional workshops.

"These include drawing, painting in a range of mediums and sculpture. In addition, our weekly practical sessions are now back, so there is much for everyone to see and get involved with in 2022.

"There will also be a trip to the Patchings Art Festival near Nottingham in July, which is always a popular day out with our members.”

Mike Draper BDAS exhibition coordinator said: “I am delighted to announce that our annual exhibition is set to return to the town in August this year.

"This will be our first since 2019 and our artists have been very busy since then, so there promises to be some excellent works on show to suit all tastes and pockets.

“Anyone joining our society is eligible to exhibit, so it is great opportunity for artists of all types and abilities to showcase and hopefully sell some of their works.”

The annual exhibition is themed ‘Art Among the Pews’ and is set to be held at St Leonard’s Church by permission of the Churches Conservation Trust.

“Anyone interested in joining the BDAS can email me at trant1j@hotmail.com or go to our Facebook page," Judith added.