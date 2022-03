A car ended up on its roof in Bridgnorth. Picture: Bridgnorth police

Bridgnorth Police closed Stourbridge Road from the junction to A442 Hospital Street and Bernard's Hill on the Stourbridge Road on Saturday after the car overturned.

Drivers were advised to find alternative routes as a picture they tweeted showed that the road was blocked by the upside down vehicle.

Bridgnorth Police also indicated that the driver had fled the scene. They tweeted that colleagues were "off to find the driver".