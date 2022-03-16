Michael Perry was aged 31 when he died

Michael Perry, agd 31 and from Rowley Regis, died after a crash between the black Kawasaki motorbike he was riding and a BMW car between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge.

The collision happened on the A458 Bridgnorth Road at the junction with Six Ashes Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with paramedics, police and firefighters but Mr Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have now released a tribute, which says: "He was the most amazing partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He was always ready to help anyone and always went above and beyond.

"We are all truly lost and devastated.

"His family love him very much, and he is already missed so much and forever will be."

A woman who was driving the white BMW 1 Series, aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash.

No arrests have been made regarding the incident.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage please message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 372 of 12 March or call 101.

"Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk