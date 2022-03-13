Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Severn Valley Railway considering options to conserve coal stocks

By Lisa O'BrienBridgnorthPublished:

Bosses at Severn Valley Railway say they are looking at a number of possible measures in order to conserve stocks of coal.

Coal is burned to power steam trains like those that run through the Severn Valley
Coal is burned to power steam trains like those that run through the Severn Valley

It comes as steam railway attractions elsewhere in the country have announced changes to services.

The Llangollen Railway in Mid Wales has decided not to buy any more Russian coal meaning it will probably have to reduce services, with the high cost of liquid fuel also impacting diesel-based trains

East Lancashire Railway reported this month that its operation of steam locomotives was being rationalised to busier days and dining services due to the uncertainties regarding the supply of coal.

A spokeswoman for SVR, which runs from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster, said: "The Severn Valley Railway is looking at a number of possible measures in order to conserve its stocks of coal, and will announce these in the near future."

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth entertainment
Entertainment
Attractions
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News