Severn Valley Railway considering options to conserve coal stocks

Coal is burned to power steam trains like those that run through the Severn Valley

It comes as steam railway attractions elsewhere in the country have announced changes to services.

The Llangollen Railway in Mid Wales has decided not to buy any more Russian coal meaning it will probably have to reduce services, with the high cost of liquid fuel also impacting diesel-based trains

East Lancashire Railway reported this month that its operation of steam locomotives was being rationalised to busier days and dining services due to the uncertainties regarding the supply of coal.