Carnival kids are sought

Applications are invited to fill the roles of four ‘Royals’ aged between eight to 11 and 12 to 16 years and the successful candidates will lead the Carnival Procession on Friday June 3.

“This year’s Carnival will of course coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee week and so we decided we should appoint our very own young ‘Royals’ to play a major part in our celebrations,” said cCarnival organiser James Gittins.

“There will be a girl and boy in each age group and all entrants have to do is answer one simple question – ‘Why would you like to be Carnival Royalty?’.”

Applications, including name, address, age, telephone number, email address and the answer to the question, should be emailed to bridgnorthtowncarnival@yahoo.com and the deadline for entries is April 15.

This year will see the return of this hugely popular event which was last held in 2019 and was postponed twice due to Covid.