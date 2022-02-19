Mindfulness sessions at county park

Mindful walks at the Severn Valley Country Park

The workshops take place at the Severn Valley Country Park near Alveley, run by registered mental health nurse Lynne Hughes.

They take place on Thursdays between 9.30am and 2.30pm, starting on Thursday, March 3.

The workshops will provide a relaxing experience to promote mind-body-emotional connections.

Sessions start with welcome drinks in the visitor centre followed by a guided meditation.

Time will then be spent in the beauty of Severn Valley Country Park to experience ‘green therapy’ where participants will be able to take time to relax and breathe in the natural surroundings.

After returning to the centre for refreshments, the workshop will then focus on crafting.

After lunch, there will be an hour or so of journalling, guided by Lynne.

Each workshop will have a different theme, including an introduction to mindful woodland walking, gratitude, springtime, self-compassion, planting an intention and giving for mental wellbeing.

Susie Comaish, visitor centre manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Lynne to Severn Valley Country Park. The beautiful surroundings of the park, especially as we move into spring, will provide the perfect setting for our visitors to take part in these relaxing workshops.”